The Throw-In: Philly McMahon on the future of Dessie Farrell and this Dublin team

After losing to Kerry by way of an incredible injury time free kick, what does the future look like for Dessie Farrell and the once all-conquering Dubs?

On this week’s show, Philly McMahon joins the Irish Independent’s Sinéad Kissane and Conor McKeon and he highlights some of the tactical and personnel errors that contributed to Dublin’s defeat.



But, if there are some changes made, he says, the character shown in the second half points to a better season in 2023.



For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/