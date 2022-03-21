The Throw-In: Philly McMahon on Kerry's rising dominance and John Mullane on the hurling semi-final match-ups

With a second win in a row, have Dublin now steadied the ship?

Philly McMahon joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In podcast and he thinks there’s now a calmness to their play and a leadership that was previously lacking which are all good signs for the months ahead.

Philly also discusses Kerry’s top of the table form and believes their dominance means they are now more in the heads of the players from the other counties.

On David Clifford and how to stop him, Philly remembers the 2019 All-Ireland final when he he was marking Tommy Walsh but was still keen to get in Clifford’s ear.

“I'm sure Walsh was looking at me going 'you're marking me, why are you talking to him?' But there was still bits where he bit - you know you could say 'fair play to him for standing back up to you' blah, blah, blah but he bit and that for me was something that I always wanted to test. I would have definitely, in the last two managements, had conversations before games that I wanted to get a chance to mark him.”

In the hurling, the League semi-final match-ups are confirmed with Cork v Kilkenny and Wexford v Waterford next weekend and John Mullane joined Will and Michael to give his run-down of each county’s chances and why he’s rubbishing talk as to whether teams should be saving themselves for the Championship soon after.

“Waterford's opponents next week, Wexford are going to go all out to win it. I would take it Kilkenny will go all out to win it and I would be thinking that Cork, home advantage by a home following, will go all out to win it. So, I think from a Waterford point of view, I think they should go all out next weekend, get to a League final. A League final is a League final.”

