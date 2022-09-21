The Throw-In: Pat Spillane & John Mullane look back on the 2022 championship season

Pat Spillane and John Mullane joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney for a special live edition of the Throw-In at the Ploughing Championships to look back on the 2022 hurling and football seasons.

In front of a packed crowd at the Irish Independent tent, Spillane said he was worried about the threat of the Dubs next year with the return of Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey and he also railed against the influence of statisticians on Gaelic games.

‘If you put your right foot into a bucket of boiling water,’ he said. ‘And you put your left foot into a bucket of freezing water, statistically, you’re comfortable!’

Meanwhile, John Mullane reflected on Limerick’s continued dominance of hurling and welcomed what Davy Fitzgerald could bring to the Waterford panel for the coming season.

