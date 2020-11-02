The Throw-In: 'Only Covid can stop Limerick', Cork’s demise and pressure grows on Mickey Harte

Limerick are the complete team and only Covid can stop them reckons John Mullane, who joined Will Slattery, Michael Verney and Ursula Jacob on this week’s Throw In as the panel looked back on a bumper weekend of hurling, camogie, Gaelic football and Ladies football.

"They're after sending out a serious, serious statement of intent there," said Mullane. "To score 3-23 in the conditions was just incredible and I honestly think they're a penalty kick from winning this All-Ireland. The only thing that could stop them realistically could be Covid-19 if they were to get struck down with a couple of cases of it. I think they're on a mission."

With Cork’s defeat to Waterford, Ursula Jacob questions their ability and hunger now to lift themselves against Dublin while in Leinster, Galway are Mullane’s other contenders to rival Limerick.

In the football, it was a short-lived championship for Tyrone after defeat to Donegal and many are now asking if Mickey Harte’s time is up while in contrast, Michael Verney lauds Wicklow’s rise under their young manager, Davy Burke.

Plus there’s a round-up of the camogie action with Galway easing past Offaly and Clare knocking Dublin out, while in Ladies football Michael Verney reviews Dublin’s Halloween scare against Donegal, Galway’s win over Tipperary and Kerry’s blitz over Cavan.

