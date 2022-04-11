The Throw-In: No stopping Meath & Galway’s dominance over Cork

Meath captain Shauna Ennis lifts the cup as she celebrates with her team-mates after their side's victory in the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Since their All Ireland triumph over Dublin last year there’s been no stopping Meath who have now captured their first-ever League title and have made themselves favourites for the All Ireland this year, says Cork dual star legend, Rena Buckley, on this week’s Throw-In podcast.

Rena joined Sinéad Kissane and Donnchadh Boyle as they looked back on an impressive two point win over Donegal in Croke Park on Sunday that has laid down a marker for the summer. Also in the ladies football, in Division 2, Kerry beat Armagh by 1-12 to 0-12 to gain promotion to the top flight next season.

Meanwhile, with the camogie Division 1 and 2 finals also on in Croke on Saturday, Wexford legend, Ursula Jacob joined Sinéad and Donnchadh on the show, and highlighted Galway’s strength in-depth as they came back from six points down to beat Cork by four points.

It’s five wins in a row now over Cork for the reigning All Ireland champions but Ursula believes Cork shouldn’t be too downbeat about the loss and can look ahead to another tilt at the All Ireland over the summer. She’s tipping them to face Galway again. Elsewhere, in Division 2, Wexford beat Antrim by seven points to return to Division 1.

