The Throw-In is back for another weekly series covering the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.

The Throw-In: New era for Dublin, all up for grabs in the hurling league and club final heroics

On this first show, Will Slattery and Michael Verney are joined by the Irish Independent's Vincent Hogan and Colm Keys as they preview the 2020 league campaigns.

In football, how will Dublin fare in the post-Jim Gavin era, can Kerry start to fulfil their promise, and will Galway be challengers again?

And for hurling, can Limerick prove the doubters wrong, will Waterford build under Liam Cahill's guidance, and who can ever write Tipp or Kilkenny off?

Plus, the lads also look back on the heroics of Corofin and Ballyhale in retaining their All-Ireland club titles.

