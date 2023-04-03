The Throw-In: Mayo's statement, Derry's shortcomings and the disadvantage of winning your province

Mayo players celebrate with the Division One trophy. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

With the football leagues over and Mayo and Dublin capturing the Division 1 and Division 2 titles, this week’s Throw-In ranks the contenders heading into the Championship.

Conor McKeon and Dick Clerkin join Will Slattery and Michael Verney as they focus on the big five and discuss why winning your province could also be a disadvantage.

But, says Dick Clerkin, if Mayo want to prove their All-Ireland credentials, they need a big performance against Roscommon in their Connacht opener next week.

Join the Throw-In every Monday for all your weekend GAA reaction and analysis from the Irish Independent sports team.

If you want to get in touch with the show, send your comments and questions on Twitter at @slatterywill and @mlverney.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.