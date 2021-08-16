The Throw-In: Mayo's redemption, Dublin's uncertain future and Meath ladies upset Cork

After nearly a decade, Mayo have finally shaken off Dublin and taken their fans on another incredible journey to Croke Park.

On this week’s Throw-In, Ciarán Whelan and David Brady join Will Slattery and Michael Verney as they look back on an epic clash between the two counties.

For Brady, it was the gritty, never-say-die manner of the victory over such a decorated Dublin team that said more about the win.

“As a Mayo man, as a Mayo person, as a Mayo supporter, we have always said it, we're on this journey with the team and the team represents the people. Time and time again we've come up short and we have failed and it's been very disappointing against Dublin because their class just eluded us by the smallest of margins in games but it was great to get that one victory to beat such a dominant Dublin team.”

For Dublin meanwhile, it’s not quite back to the drawing board but they will certainly be a team in transition for the coming years, says Whelan.

The Dublin ladies continue to march on however and they will face Meath, who are into the first All-Ireland ladies football final after an incredible comeback from seven points down against Cork. Cork legend Bríd Stack joins the show to go through where it went wrong for the Rebels and the chance Meath has of causing another upset.

Plus, there was also time for Michael Verney to celebrate Offaly’s U20 All Ireland football success on a weekend when the traditional big guns were ousted.

Listen and follow the Throw-In on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, with new episodes every Monday throughout the Championship.

For more from the Throw-In, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

The Throw-In’s All Ireland Championship series is in association with Bord Gáis Energy