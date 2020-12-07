The Throw-In: Mayo's final chance, a regressive day for ladies football and is Dublin really the problem?

Dublin are on course for a six in-a-row after a comfortable win over Cavan in the All-Ireland semi-final. Photo by Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

It might have been a weekend of Football Championship semi-finals but the aftermath of the games has seen more negatives than positives and this week’s Throw-In with Will Slattery, Michael Verney, Conor McKeon and Martin Breheny looks back on the big talking points on and off the field.

Dublin’s fifteen-point winning margin over Cavan sees them attempting an unprecedented six-in-a-row but the focus has all been on Dublin’s seemingly unstoppable advantage due to county size and funding.

But what exactly is the issue that critics say needs to be addressed and how? Conor McKeon describes it as ‘hysteria’ while Martin Breheny dismisses calls to split the county or amalgamate other ones.

Meanwhile, Mayo’s thirteen-point victory over Tipperary also saw them ship 3-13 and many are fearful for their chances against the Dublin ‘machine’, and what it may mean for the long-term future of the game if they lose badly.

And in ladies football, while Cork beat Galway by ten points to reach the final against Dublin, the talk has all been about the multiple change of venues and throw-in time, which has seen Galway manager, Tim Rabbitt, hitting out at the ‘disgraceful’ treatment of the players.

Michael Verney was in Croke Park for the game and explains to Will just what went on and why he believes it is a ‘regressive’ day for women’s sport in Ireland.

Online Editors