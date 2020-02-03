The Throw-In: Mayo's failings on the scoreboard, Galway’s new lease of life, and stop trying to fix hurling

Dublin's unbeaten run against Mayo was extended to 16 games in Castlebar last Saturday night. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Playing with fourteen men, the clash in Castlebar between Mayo and Dublin became a foregone conclusion, but for David Brady, who joined Will Slattery, Michael Verney and John Brennan on this week’s Throw-In, the failings on the scoreboard over long periods of time is still a major cause of concern for his county.

Also looking back on the football action, the panel discussed Kerry’s victory over Galway in Tralee with Padraig Joyce’s Galway a team re-invigorated and Kerry’s backline still looking porous. Plus, there was a big win for Monaghan over Tyrone in the all-Ulster derby.

In hurling, John Mullane was on the show with the sin-bin top of the agenda and all agreeing that ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.

Plus there was also a discussion of the League revamp which has meant the edge and pressure has been taken away from many of the games.

