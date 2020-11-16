The Throw-In: Mayo's confidence rising, Waterford back on the horse and beware the Cats

Mayo claimed their first Connacht title since 2015 to advance to the All-Ireland semi-final. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

It was another weekend of scintillating GAA action with Limerick retaining their Munster title while Mayo continued their good form with victory over Galway in the Connacht final and to look back on all the talking points, Will Slattery and Michael Verney were joined by John Mullane and David Brady on this week’s Throw-In.

For John Mullane, despite Waterford’s defeat against Limerick, the manner of their performance gave him hope and he reckons they’ll have enough to overcome Clare to reach an All Ireland semi-final. "We’re back on the horse again and heading in the right direction," he says.

In Leinster, Brian Cody’s Kilkenny won the provincial crown for the first time since 2016 and while everyone focuses on Limerick, could the Cats be coming in under the radar for a tilt at the All-Ireland?

Meanwhile, in football, Donegal are being spoken of as serious contenders to Dublin’s title after an impressive twelve-point victory over Armagh in the Ulster semi-final, and now face Cavan in the provincial decider.

He might not want to say it but for David Brady, Mayo’s Connacht final victory sees them only two games away from capturing Sam Maguire the week before Christmas. Could 2020 be the unlikeliest of years for them to reach the promised land?

"It was good from a Mayo perspective to get on the right side of the result," says Brady. "I think it will give a lot of confidence to the younger and older players as well from winning a Connacht title and I say that because silverware is important and especially in Connacht and especially for your confidence.”

