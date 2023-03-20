The Throw-In: Mayo thriving under Kevin McStay and is the Hurling League in danger of becoming the Walsh Cup?

Mayo manager Kevin McStay has made an unbeaten start to his tenure. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mayo are the first team to book their place in the football league semi-finals but who else will join them and should they be keeping something in reserve for the championship?

Dick Clerkin and Conor McKeon join Will Slattery and Michael Verney on the latest Throw-In podcast to discuss all the weekend's football action, including Mayo’s growth under Kevin McStay, Louth’s renaissance with Mickey Harte and Derry’s irresistible form.

In the hurling, Eddie Brennan and John Mullane discuss Cork and Tipp’s hunger for a league title and also ask if Davy Fitzgerald is holding this Waterford team back from fulfilling their potential?

