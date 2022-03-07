The Throw-In: Martin Storey on why Wexford need silverware, Waterford make a statement and should Limerick be worried?

With Wexford’s hurlers making it four wins from four in the League and booking their semi-final spot, Martin Storey joins Will, Michael and John Mullane to discuss the rise of his county under Darragh Egan and how 2022 could pan out for them.

“We need some sort of silverware in Wexford to get the ball rolling again and get everyone totally flying and get everyone in the county jizzed up,” says Storey. “It's the players that were improving gradually I think, they won three U21 Leinster Championships so it was a natural progression for them to start coming to their peak at 24, 25, 26 years of age to see are they able to compete at the top level in Ireland and they are competing but we still need to get a little bit more to be winning.”

Martin also discussed his club’s disappointing defeat in the camogie final on Sunday with Sarsfields beating Oulart 3-12 to 4-5 and had nothing but high praise for the commitment and skill on show by both teams and management.

Elsewhere in the hurling, Waterford laid down a marker with their ten-point win over Tipperary with promising signs for the summer for Liam Cahill’s men, while Limerick’s winless League form continues as they drew with Clare in Ennis.

Should John Kiely be worried about the champions’ form as they focus on the three-in-a-row? John Mullane believes so, especially with a tough opening game down in Cork to come.

The Throw-In will have new episodes every Monday bringing you the best insights and analysis from all the weekend GAA action.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/



The Throw-In is in association with Allianz.