The Throw In Live: Epic Kilkenny-Cork battles, JJ Delaney on the Cats' chances and a look ahead to the semis
The Throw-In broadcast live from the Hotel Kilkenny this week to preview the All Ireland Hurling Quarter-Finals with an all star cast of JJ Delaney, John Mullane and Ger Cunningham along with INM's Vincent Hogan, Conor McKeon and Michael Verney.
The panel gave their verdicts on who will join Wexford and Limerick in the semis, and most fancied Cork to see off the Cats - JJ Delaney excepted of course! Plus they looked back on the great Kilkenny-Cork battles down through the years.
The panel also gave their verdict on Brian Cody's reign in the last few years and the likelihood of a Wexford v Tipp semi-final.
