The Throw-In broadcast live from the Hotel Kilkenny this week to preview the All Ireland Hurling Quarter-Finals with an all star cast of JJ Delaney, John Mullane and Ger Cunningham along with INM's Vincent Hogan, Conor McKeon and Michael Verney.

The Throw In Live: Epic Kilkenny-Cork battles, JJ Delaney on the Cats' chances and a look ahead to the semis

The panel gave their verdicts on who will join Wexford and Limerick in the semis, and most fancied Cork to see off the Cats - JJ Delaney excepted of course! Plus they looked back on the great Kilkenny-Cork battles down through the years.

The panel also gave their verdict on Brian Cody's reign in the last few years and the likelihood of a Wexford v Tipp semi-final.

