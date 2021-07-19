The Throw-In: Limerick's greatest half, Davy's next challenge and Monaghan's bittersweet victory

Kyle Hayes of Limerick gets past Michael Breen of Tipperary on his way to goal during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It’s been called Limerick’s greatest half of hurling and it sealed their first Munster three-in-a-row since the 1930s so can anyone now stop them retaining the All Ireland?

On this week’s Throw-In, Michael Verney was joined by Colm Keys and Brendan Cummins to look back on all the weekend hurling action.

Kyle Hayes’s goal was reminiscent of New Zealand rugby star Jonah Lomu in his pomp says Keys while Cummins believes that Limerick can be stopped, but only if you bring enough bodies out the field.

‘If you get most of those Limerick players one-on-one, like it was in the second half,’ says Cummins. ‘Unless you're an Olympic sprinter with a hurley in your hand, you're going to be in difficulty, so the only way around that is to pull bodies around the middle of the field. Every time they turn they hit into somebody and try to get them to take risks that they wouldn't normally want to take and Tipp did that in the first half but unfortunately in the second half it obviously petered out.’

Elsewhere, it was yet another Leinster title for Kilkenny and Brian Cody while Clare’s win over Wexford sees Brian Lohan’s team hitting their stride as they face Cork next in the qualifiers. For Davy Fitzgerald though, the question is, has he taken this Wexford team as far as he can?

In the football, Dublin reached their eleventh Leinster final in a row overcoming Meath by six points but their form so far has been sluggish, and Keys reckons they are beginning to fray at the edges. Are Kerry and other counties sensing an opportunity this year?

But the big story was in Monaghan where their two-point win over Armagh in the Ulster semi-final was a bittersweet victory coming less than twenty-four hours after the death of their U20 captain Brendán Óg Duffy.

Listen and follow the Throw-In on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, with new episodes every Monday throughout the Championship.

For more from the Throw-In, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/.

The Throw-In’s All Ireland Championship series is in association with Bord Gáis Energy