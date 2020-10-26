The Throw-In: Limerick the team to beat, Kerry’s progress and Conor McKenna’s starring role

In the strangest of league finales, this weekend saw Limerick post a massive 36 points in the win over Clare in the hurling decider, which also doubled up as the Munster Championship opener, while Kerry’s 14-point win over Donegal saw them collect their first league title since 2017.

Donnchadh Boyle and Ciaran Whelan joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In as they analysed all the weekend action, assessing how the teams are also faring for the upcoming championship games.

It was certainly a statement of intent from John Kiely’s men, who retained their league crown and march on to a crunch Munster hurling semi-final tie next Sunday against All-Ireland champions Tipperary, with Michael Verney describing Limerick as ‘the complete side’ who are laying down the marker for the others to follow.

Meanwhile, in the football, Ciaran Whelan was impressed with Kerry’s continued progress under Peter Keane and says they are the team to rival Dublin for the championship. Since returning from the AFL, Tyrone’s Conor McKenna has also starred for his county and Whelan says he is one to watch - but it is still Dublin who are the team to beat.

Away from the top of the table, Mayo were relegated to Division 2 after their narrow defeat to Tyrone but they can set their season right against Leitrim in the opening round of Connacht next Sunday.

With focus turning to the Championship between now and Christmas, the League’s final games have whetted appetites and given GAA fans the hope that the games will continue and some sense of normality can return to end 2020 on some sort of high.

