The Throw-In: Kerry's title, Clifford's masterclass and Waterford's time?

Kerry are the 2022 football league champions with a fifteen-point hammering of Mayo over the weekend but it was David Clifford’s magic that once again set the game apart.

Donnchadh Boyle and Dick Clerkin joined Sinéad Kissane on this week’s Throw-In podcast to discuss all the football action and while Clifford’s 1-06 was breathtaking, it’s the rest of his game that really makes him special says Clerkin.

“He is so creative, not just with himself, and to me that almost sets him apart. He just does so much damage to a team - again not just from his own boot, but from his own hands and vision - you could probably associate at least a goal and fifteen to him directly yesterday. It's just a phenomenal return for one player in an attacking unit that you know I've never seen myself, but I guess we're just privileged to be watching it at the minute.”

Roscommon collected the Division 2 title with an injury-time goal to seal the win over Galway while Cavan took Division 4 with victory over Tipperary and in Division 3 Mickey Harte continues to work his managerial wonders with Louth’s win over Limerick that sees the Wee County return to Division 2.

Meanwhile, in the hurling, John Mullane joined Sinéad and Donnchadh to look back on Waterford’s fourth hurling league title after the Déise beat Cork by six points and 2022 could be a special year for the county he says.

“They went up, collected the cup, took the congratulations, took the pats on the back and it was a case of we move on, Championship in two weeks’ time and that's a sign of a really, really good team and what possibly could become a great team. They know what they want to achieve and I think everything's in place for them to go and possibly achieve the ultimate this year.”

