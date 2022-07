Kerry have answered the doubters and those who questioned if they had the mettle to come through the pressure.

They’re All-Ireland champions once again, thanks in no small part to David Clifford’s striking performance, beating Galway 0-20 to 0-16.



Dick Clerkin and Michael Verney joined Will Slattery for a special Throw-In podcast after the final whistle from Croke Park with all the post-match analysis and reaction.



For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/