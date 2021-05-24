The Throw-In: Kerry's fight, Limerick's discipline and Covid contacts

Dublin star Con O'Callaghan takes a shot on goal despite the efforts of Jason Foley of Kerry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin and Kerry’s drawn game in Thurles over the weekend threw up more questions than answers but looking to the championship, is the Kingdom any closer to dethroning Dublin?

Dick Clerkin and Frank Roche joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney to look back on all the football action while Ursula Jacob reviewed the hurling and camogie games.

There was something for both the Dubs and Kerry to take away from Thurles, said Dick Clerkin.

"I think Kerry will be taking a step back saying 'there's an awful lot of good to take out of that going down the home straight, but we've loads to improve on'. Dublin did as Dublin do. They played good, they were efficient - bar the first ten minutes - they were ruthless in front of goals, they controlled the middle third but they just couldn't close the game out."

However, it was refs and rules that’s taking up most of the air-time still, with the panel asking where’s the consistency and why so many grey areas now exist.

In hurling, Tipp seem to have found their goal-scoring form again with a five-point win over Galway but more red cards for Limerick means their discipline issues haven’t gone away. However, John Kiely is still positive about his team’s form, though their air of invincibility seems to be dissipating with every game.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, the fall-out from Wexford players testing positive for Covid, which meant two Clare players were deemed ‘close contacts’ and ineligible to play against Laois, is rumbling on with Clare manager Brian Lohan calling for clarification on the situation, while Frank Roche called it a 'very, very unusual’ situation'.

