The Throw-In: Kerry pull away, Tipp defiant and Conal Keaney on the Dubs

Former Dublin dual star, Conal Keaney, joins Will and Michael on this week’s Throw-In with his thoughts on Limerick’s latest win over Tipperary and why there’s hope for the Premier county going forward.

Conal also gives his view on the Dublin hurlers as they prepare for Kilkenny in Parnell Park – a clash that promises to define so much of the season for these two teams.

The Irish Independent’s Colm Keys joins the show to discuss the weekend football action which saw Kerry overcome Cork, finally pulling away after 50 minutes, while Donegal are through to another Ulster final and Galway routed Leitrim to set up a repeat of the Division 2 final against Roscommon for their Connacht final.

