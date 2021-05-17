The Throw-In: Kerry lead the way, Limerick's vulnerability and can someone tell us why the rule changes?

The return of hurling and Gaelic football has seen fans not roaring in delight at the games being played but instead throwing their hands up in the air at the new rule changes in both codes and wondering why?

"Who in the name of God decided that the game needed this to happen and on what basis did they make it on?," asks Brendan Cummins on this week’s Throw-In, joining Will Slattery, Michael Verney, Conor McKeon and Dick Clerkin to look back on the weekend action.

"My hope is that the GAA will come out and say 'look lads this is why' and give us a little Powerpoint presentation as to what the thinking was behind it, why it passed Congress, and then we might be able to see. But I don't see it happening because I can't see any reason in the world why we've changed this, it's mad stuff."

The rest of the panel was equally vociferous when it came to the amended black card rule in Gaelic football with them all wondering what way the games will be come the championship.

But back on the pitch, Limerick’s six-point defeat to Galway in the hurling has shown their vulnerability while Kerry’s twenty-two point annihilation over Galway has fans licking their lips for the weekend clash with Dublin.

"We want a competitive championship," says Dick Clerkin. "Something to look forward to. Kerry gave everybody a sign that ye, come August there's a real challenge on the cards. For Kerry, it's good to see they're as good as that because that's what the game needs at the minute."

For more from the Throw-In podcast go to: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

The Throw-In podcast is in association with Allianz.ie.