The Throw-In: Kerry dumped out while Cork and Mayo roll on after dramatic weekend of knockout football

Cork dumped Kerry out of the football championship with a dramatic late goal from Mark Keane. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Championship has ignited.

Cork’s last-gasp winning goal has dumped Kerry out of the championship without any back door for the Kingdom to go through. 2020 is over for Kerry football and on this week’s Throw-In, David Brady and Martin Breheny join Will Slattery and Michael Verney to look back on a weekend of GAA fireworks.

"We haven't seen that in a lot of GAA over the last number of years," said Brady. "It was an epic battle in monsoon conditions but the outcome, no one could have scripted it. But let me say, I do think that the pen was very heavy from a Kerry point of view in completely and utterly writing off a Cork team who have the bones of a very good footballing team."

In Connacht, Mayo march on to a Connacht final against Galway with their tails up after beating Roscommon and with Kerry now out of the way, one from Cork, Tipp, Mayo or Galway will reach the 2020 All Ireland decider.

In the hurling qualifiers, Cork saw off the challenge of Dublin, setting up a mouth-watering tie against Tipperary in the second round of the qualifiers while Clare squeezed past Laois to face Wexford.

With no more room for error, Kerry’s shock defeat to Cork has shown just how quickly the season can end for some.

For more from the Throw-In, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

The Throw-In’s All Ireland Championship series is in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

Online Editors