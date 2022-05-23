| 12.8°C Dublin

The Throw-In: John Mullane on tough days for Waterford and Eddie Brennan on Kilkenny’s predictability

Waterford manager Liam Cahill. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

After being tipped to take on Limerick, Waterford’s season imploded in Munster this year and John Mullane joins Will Slattery and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In podcast to try and make sense of it all.

Meanwhile, Eddie Brennan reflects on Kilkenny’s surprise defeat to Wexford calling their play predictable and the panel also look ahead to the Munster and Leinster finals.

Plus Will and Michael cover the opening draw for the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

Every Monday the Throw-In brings you the best insights and analysis from all the weekend GAA action.

And don’t forget to listen to Philly McMahon’s show every Thursday where he gives his take on the issues affecting the Football Championship.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

