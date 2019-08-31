The Throw In: Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé and Alan Brogan look ahead to the All-Ireland final
It all comes down to this. Dublin v Kerry in the 2019 All-Ireland Football Final tomorrow.
Can the Kingdom stop the Dubs making history in their bid for five-in-a-row?
The Throw-In broadcast live from Croke Park this evening with Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé, Alan Brogan and Martin Breheny joining hosts Michael Verney and Will Slattery.
