Sport The Throw In

Monday 2 September 2019

The Throw In: Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé and Alan Brogan look ahead to the All-Ireland final

Will Slattery, Martin Breheny, Tomás Ó Sé, Alan Brogan, Joe Brolly and Michael Verney in Croke Park for the The Throw In, brought to you in association with Bord Gais Energy. Pic: Damien Eagers/INM
Will Slattery, Martin Breheny, Tomás Ó Sé, Alan Brogan, Joe Brolly and Michael Verney in Croke Park for the The Throw In, brought to you in association with Bord Gais Energy. Pic: Damien Eagers/INM

Harry Clarke

It all comes down to this. Dublin v Kerry in the 2019 All-Ireland Football Final tomorrow.

Can the Kingdom stop the Dubs making history in their bid for five-in-a-row?

The Throw-In broadcast live from Croke Park this evening with Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé, Alan Brogan and Martin Breheny joining hosts Michael Verney and Will Slattery.

The Throw In is brought to you in association with Bord Gais Energy.

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw In All Ireland Football Final Podcast with Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé and Alan Brogan

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport