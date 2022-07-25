The Throw-In: Joe Brolly, Pat Spillane and Philly McMahon on the All-Ireland Football Final

Philly McMahon joins Joe Brolly and Pat Spillane who are reunited once again for a special Throw-In podcast looking back on the All-Ireland Football Final that saw Kerry regain the Sam Maguire after eight years.

But, the truth is, Kerry weren’t really tested and Philly says he’d be hungry to get fit again to take on the All-Ireland champions.

Also on the show, Joe Brolly says Galway will be sick to the stomach with the opportunity they let slip, while Pat Spillane lauds David Clifford’s performance and Jack O’Connor’s influence.

For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/