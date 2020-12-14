The Throw-In: Is this the beginning of a Limerick dynasty?

Limerick players, from left, Declan Hannon, Seán Finn, and Paddy O'Loughlin celebrate after beating Waterford in the All-Ireland hurling final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Waterford’s wait for another All-Ireland hurling title goes on but in the aftermath of this year’s decider, all the plaudits are rightly on Limerick’s incredible performance to win their second Liam MacCarthy Cup in three years.

On this week’s Throw-In podcast, Ursula Jacob and John Mullane join Will Slattery and Michael Verney to look back on all the action.

As Ursula Jacob points out, this was John Kiely's fourth year in charge and in twenty Championship games with Limerick, he's only lost five.

"I think they're going to build on this year again," says Jacob. "They look unstoppable at times when they're in full flow."

For John Mullane, he’s proud of Waterford’s campaign this year but also proud in what the GAA has given the Irish people during Covid.

"The last six, seven weeks have just been magical, absolutely magical," says Mullane. "It's been so uplifting for the whole country and you know, it answers all the questions should this Championship went ahead? Absolutely. Look at the joy that it brought to everyone. It's after shortening our winter, Christmas is upon us but it's just the pride of being involved in such an organisation."

Plus, also on the show, the panel looked back on Antrim’s Joe McDonagh Cup victory over Kerry and Ursula Jacob hailed Kilkenny’s resilient three-point win over Galway in the camogie final having lost five of their six previous finals.

