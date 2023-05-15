The Throw-In Hurling podcast: Cyril Farrell on Davy Fitzgerald and Clare’s potential

Waterford have lost all three of their Munster championship matches under Davy Fitzgerald so far this season. — © SPORTSFILE

Galway legend, Cyril Farrell, joins John Mullane, Eddie Brennan and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In Hurling show and off the back of Waterford’s dismal defeat to Clare, the lads discuss where Davy Fitz and Waterford hurling can go from here.

Plus, how good are Clare now and can they be realistic Munster and All-Ireland contenders? In the Joe McDonagh, did Offaly earn the right to pick whatever team they wanted or did their weakened selection call the competition’s integrity into question?

And if you had to change one thing about the modern game, what would it be?

If you want to get in touch with the show, send your comments and questions on Twitter at @mlverney and @nedzerb13.

