The Throw-In Hurling podcast: Clare and Galway regrets, the free that never was, Limerick primed

Adam Hogan of Clare is tackled by William O'Donoghue and Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick in the last seconds of the Munster SHC final at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick

While Limerick and Kilkenny march on, there’s nothing but regrets from Clare and Galway after they let slip their opportunities at grabbing provincial glory and Eddie Brennan and John Mullane join Sinéad Kissane on the latest Throw-In Hurling show to discuss where it went wrong for them.

Plus, who can match Limerick now as they set their sights on the 4-in-a-row? Can Tipp or Kilkenny be the ones?

Or what about a trilogy of Clare-Limerick clashes to see this titanic series all the way?

