The Throw-In Hurling podcast: Clare and Galway regrets, the free that never was, Limerick primed
While Limerick and Kilkenny march on, there’s nothing but regrets from Clare and Galway after they let slip their opportunities at grabbing provincial glory and Eddie Brennan and John Mullane join Sinéad Kissane on the latest Throw-In Hurling show to discuss where it went wrong for them.
Plus, who can match Limerick now as they set their sights on the 4-in-a-row? Can Tipp or Kilkenny be the ones?
Or what about a trilogy of Clare-Limerick clashes to see this titanic series all the way?
