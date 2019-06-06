The Throw In: How should the Football Championship be re-structured?

Independent.ie

The Leinster football semi-final double-header is on in Croke Park this weekend and with crowds of less than 35,000 expected for the clashes of Dublin v Kildare and Meath v Laois, does the game need re-structuring and if so, how?

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/the-throw-in-how-should-the-football-championship-be-restructured-38187855.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37939618.ece/2ca3b/AUTOCROP/h342/48croke.jpg