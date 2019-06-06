Sport The Throw In

Thursday 6 June 2019

The Throw In: How should the Football Championship be re-structured?

Croke Park will host Leinster final double header
The Leinster football semi-final double-header is on in Croke Park this weekend and with crowds of less than 35,000 expected for the clashes of Dublin v Kildare and Meath v Laois, does the game need re-structuring and if so, how?

Vincent Hogan and Frank Roche joined Will Slattery to discuss the thorny issue and possible solutions, whether a tiered structure would work and why, with Dublin's odds 1/80 against Kildare, people are choosing to stay away.

