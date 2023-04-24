The Throw-In: Galway's All-Ireland credentials and hurling round-robin starts with a bang

On the latest episode of the Throw-In podcast, Frank Roche and Conor McKeon join Will Slattery and Michael Verney to discuss all the big football talking points, including Galway’s All-Ireland credentials, Kerry’s mean defence and Down’s chances in Ulster.
Plus, in the hurling, John Mullane and Eddie Brennan discuss Limerick’s close-call against Waterford and ask if Davy Fitz has uncovered the blueprint to defeating John Kiely’s team and whether Tipperary’s improvement under Liam Cahill could see them challenging the champions.
