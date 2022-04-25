The Throw-In: Galway must kick on, Armagh's lack of stomach and Limerick’s extra gear

Galway finally defeated Mayo in the Connacht Championship helping to relieve the tension for Padraig Joyce but the Tribesmen must now kick on in the province to really capitalise on this victory says Martin Breheny on this week’s Throw-In.

He joins Will Slattery and Michael Verney as they look back on all the weekend football action with Armagh coming in for particular criticism in the wake of their defeat to Donegal.

Plus, the club v county debate in the current congested fixture schedule gets an airing with Breheny describing as ‘utter madness’ the extended lay-off for counties now waiting for the football qualifiers to begin.

Meanwhile in the hurling, John Mullane was also on the show to discuss Limerick’s win over Waterford. Although the margin of defeat was only three points this time around, Limerick have shown they’re still the ones to beat but it’s not the be all and end all for Waterford says Mullane.

Finish in the top three, get to Croke Park and then they can challenge for the All-Ireland he tells Will and Michael.

Elsewhere, the panel discusses Clare’s three goal haul against Tipperary in Semple Stadium and Dublin’s one point win over Wexford on the road.

