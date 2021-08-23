The Throw-In: From 'total hurling' to one of the 'best ever', Limerick set to dominate

Limerick players including Dan Morrissey and Nickie Quaid celebrate after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final win over Cork. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It’s been described as the greatest hurling final display since Kilkenny's demolition of Waterford in 2008 and after Limerick’s record score and victory over Cork this year, just how can they be beaten?

Brendan Cummins and John Mullane join Will Slattery and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In to look back on Limerick’s incredible performance as well as reviewing where Cork got it so wrong and what other counties can do to stop the ‘green machine’ from dominating in the years to come.

“It was probably the best half of hurling I've ever seen,” says Mullane. “It was just relentless. They just pushed this button, they went into gear and they just blitzed Cork and it was just a joy to sit back and watch it. The great teams don't let up and they didn't let up in the second half.”

