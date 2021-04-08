The Throw-In: From Rule 42 to the summer of '98 - the top 50 GAA controversies

Offaly supporters protested on the pitch after referee Jimmy Cooney blew the final whistle early during the All-Ireland semi-final between Clare and Offaly at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Michael Verney is joined by Vincent Hogan, Martin Breheny and Colm Keys for a special episode of the Throw-In to reflect on the Top 50 GAA controversies.

This Saturday will see Colm take a forensic look at the controversies which have shaped the GAA over the past 50 years as he ranks their importance in the Irish Independent and on Independent.ie

From Rule 42 to the three Cork strikes, the dramatic summer of 1998 and the Tony Keady affair, the quartet delve deep into history to discuss how the GAA and controversy have always gone hand in hand.



Memories are also rekindled of controversial sponsorship deals, the removal of the 'ban', the 12 Apostles and everything else in between so sit back and enjoy the Top 50 GAA controversies on the Throw-In.

Online Editors