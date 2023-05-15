The Throw-In Football Podcast: Is the Ulster championship enough to save the provinces?

In Ulster and Leinster we had the good and the bad of the provincial football system over the weekend, so do they still have a future despite Derry’s epic win over Armagh?

Frank Roche and Conor McKeon join Will Slattery to discuss on the latest Throw-In Football show.

Plus, they rank the top contenders for Sam Maguire, give their views on the group format, and ask is it better to have enjoyed a decent break before the groups or to come in battle hardened from the provinces?

