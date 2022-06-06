The Throw-In: Eddie Brennan and Vincent Hogan on a game for the ages

This year’s Munster final was a game for the ages and Eddie Brennan and Vincent Hogan join Will & Michael to look back on Limerick’s win over Clare that will be talked about for years to come.

While Kilkenny won another Leinster title beating Galway, the focus is still on the fall-out between Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin – Eddie Brennan has his say.

In the football, Colm Keys joins the lads to discuss Tyrone’s shambolic All-Ireland title defence which came to an end at the hands of Armagh, who must now fancy themselves with another crack against Donegal in the football qualifiers.

And where does Meath football go from here after their defeat to Clare?

