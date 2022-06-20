The Throw-In: Eddie Brennan and John Mullane look back on a dramatic quarter-final weekend

Eddie Brennan and John Mullane join Will and Michael on the latest Throw-In podcast to look back on the hurling quarter-finals that saw Clare defeat Wexford and Galway overcome Cork.

The panel look ahead to the semi-final pairings of Kilkenny v Clare and Limerick v Galway with Eddie giving his insights into how Henry Shefflin will approach the game, and in the wake of the Cork hurlers letting another one slip by them, is it time for an outsider like Liam Sheedy to come in a shake things up?

Plus there’s a round-up of the Tailteann Cup action and a discussion as to what playing in Croke Park means for players from the smaller football counties.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/