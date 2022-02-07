The Throw-In: Dublin's troubles, cards galore and Limerick's vulnerability

Dublin’s woes continued in Tralee on Saturday night and Ciarán Whelan joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In podcast to look back on all the weekend football action.
“I really thought Dublin would have been set up with a little bit more structure defensively going into the game,” says Whelan. “And then particularly in that fifteen minute period where Kerry just ate them. There was no effort to stem the flow of that period and it just meant Kerry could control the game.”
Meanwhile, elsewhere in Division 1, Armagh beat Tyrone as the All-Ireland champions saw four players dismissed in a remarkable game; Donegal picked up their first win over Kildare; and Mayo overcame Monaghan.
In Division 2, Andy McEntee’s troubles continue with Meath’s loss to Roscommon, who are joint top with Galway and Derry.