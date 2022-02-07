The Throw-In: Dublin's troubles, cards galore and Limerick's vulnerability

Dublin’s woes continued in Tralee on Saturday night and Ciarán Whelan joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In podcast to look back on all the weekend football action.

“I really thought Dublin would have been set up with a little bit more structure defensively going into the game,” says Whelan. “And then particularly in that fifteen minute period where Kerry just ate them. There was no effort to stem the flow of that period and it just meant Kerry could control the game.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Division 1, Armagh beat Tyrone as the All-Ireland champions saw four players dismissed in a remarkable game; Donegal picked up their first win over Kildare; and Mayo overcame Monaghan.

In Division 2, Andy McEntee’s troubles continue with Meath’s loss to Roscommon, who are joint top with Galway and Derry.

<p>The hurling Leagues also began over the weekend with John Mullane joining the show and the biggest surprise of all coming from Wexford’s three-point win over Limerick, pointing to Limerick’s one possible weakness in their squad depth.</p> <p>But, for Mullane, he reckons Waterford and Dublin are two counties to watch in this coming campaign.</p> <p>The Throw-In will have new episodes every Monday bringing you the best insights and analysis from all the weekend GAA action.</p> <script id="bb-outstream-inline-outstream"> document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { if (!document.querySelectorAll('.widget.video.vms').length) { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.async = true; s.src = 'https://independent.mainroll.com/a/independent_floating_outstream.js?dfp_adunit_l1=InArticleVideo&dfp_adunit_l2=Sport&dfp_adunit_l3=GAA&dfp_adunit_l4=The_Throw_In&dart_articleId=41321531&dart_art_ID=41321531&dart_kw=%5B%22The%22%2C%22ThrowIn%22%2C%22Dublins%22%2C%22troubles%22%2C%22cards%22%2C%22galore%22%2C%22and%22%2C%22Limericks%22%2C%22vulnerability%22%5D&dart_gs_channels=gs_predicts_musicindustry,gt_negative,gs_predicts_nba,gs_predicts_holidayshoppers,gs_predicts_sportstopstories,gs_predicts_fifa,gs_predicts_singlesday_travel,gs_predicts_worldcup,gs_predicts_marchmadness,gs_entertain,gs_predicts_ussports_nbancaabasketball,gs_predicts_usasports,gs_predicts_ussports,gs_predicts_blackfridaycybermon,gs_predicts_savvyshopperscouponing,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_crime,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_diageo_safe,pos_diageo_safe2,pos_facebook,pos_fb_list_2,pos_halloween,pos_natural_disasters,gs_predicts_interestedmillennial,gs_predicts_trending_toys,gs_predicts_giftgiving,gs_predicts_rugby_world_cup,gs_predicts_rugby,gs_predicts_moviesandentertainment,gs_predicts_singlesdayshopper,gs_predicts_gamers,gs_predicts_nutritionconscious,gs_predicts_businessandfinance,gs_predicts_internationalsports,gs_predicts_superheroscomics,gs_predicts_stylefashion,shadow9hu7_pos_fb_list_1,gs_predicts_marketers,gs_predicts_retail_industry,gs_predicts_hockey,gs_predicts_nflncaafootball,gs_predicts_superbowl,gs_predicts_homeentertainers,gs_sport,gt_negative_fear,gt_negative_sadness,gs_predicts_buyingahome,gs_predicts_mothersday,gs_predicts_valentines_day,inm_gaa,gs_predicts_stpatricksday,gv_safe,gv_processed§ion=sport_gaelicgames_thethrowin'; document.getElementById('bb-outstream-inline-outstream').parentElement.appendChild(s); } }); </script> <style type="text/css"> #bb-iawr-inarticle- { clear: both; margin: 0 0 15px; } </style> <p>For more visit the show page at: <a href="https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.independent.ie%2Fpodcasts%2Fthe-throw-in%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cwslattery%40independent.ie%7C0fd8522b26954e6ca4f408d9ea4007f7%7C660600c2bbe841e0b4ee18bcd172205b%7C0%7C0%7C637798382995017245%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=E%2F4SdZq8t3RzPaNad%2FMX3TR%2BM0s%2Fz22U0KkiFEq4VGU%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" class="-as:2" >www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/</a></p> <p>Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.<br /></p> <p>The Throw-In is in association with Allianz.</p> <div class="c-join2 -mb:1 -mt:3 -recontain<l n-body2-full" data-newsletter> <form class="c-join2-wrap quick_subscribe"> <input type="hidden" class="subscribe_url" value="https://member.independent.ie/quicksubscribe/IN:GAA/subscribe"> <input type="hidden" class="newsletter_key" value="IN:GAA"> <figure class="c-join2-image"> <span class="img1 -straight -fit -left -bottom" style="--r: 1.3333333333333"> <img class="lazyload" data-src="https://www.independent.ie/editorial/images/newsletter/signup/desktop/in-gaa.png" alt="" data-sizes="auto"> <i class="loader1"></i> <noscript> <img src="https://www.independent.ie/editorial/images/newsletter/signup/desktop/in-gaa.png" alt=""> </noscript> </span> </figure> <div class="c-join2-main"> <h2 class="c-join2-title">GAA Newsletter</h2> <p class="c-join2-lead">Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few. </p> <p class="error quick_subscribe_error"></p> <p class="done quick_subscribe_done"></p> <p class="c-join2-fields quick_subscribe_form"> <label for="f714764">Enter email address</label> <span> <input type="email" name="ecemail" id="f714764" placeholder="Enter your Email Address" required=""> <small class="invalid1">This field is required</small> </span> <button type="submit" class="button1"><span>Sign Up</span></button> </p> </div> </form> </div> <div > <div class="slot1" data-ad-slot> <div class="slot1-wrap"> <div style="display: inline-block; width: 100%; vertical-align: top;"> <script type="application/json" class="ad-slot"> {"displaybelow1024":"true","adFormat":"native","targeting":{"pos":["article_native"]}} </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <hr class="hr2 -mt:1" /> <div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/the-throw-in-dublins-troubles-cards-galore-and-limericks-vulnerability-41321531.html" data-widget-id="AR_1" data-ob-template="IndependentIE"></div> </div> <div class="n-split1-side"> <div class="slot1" data-ad-slot> <div class="slot1-wrap"> <div style="display: inline-block; width: 100%; max-width: 300px; vertical-align: top;"> <script type="application/json" class="ad-slot"> {"displaybelow1024":"false","adFormat":"rectangle","targeting":{"pos":["article_halfpage2","article_roadblock"]},"lazyload":false} </script> </div> </div> </div> <div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/the-throw-in-dublins-troubles-cards-galore-and-limericks-vulnerability-41321531.html" data-widget-id="SB_1" data-ob-template="IndependentIE"></div> <h4 class="subtitle1 -t:5 -t:4<l"> <span class="subtitle1-main">Most Watched</span> </h4> <article class="c-card1 -small>m"> <figure class="c-card1-image"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/moment-child-is-saved-from-oncoming-car-by-quick-thinking-officer-41320741.html" class="-d:b -as:1" > <span class="img1" style="--r: 0.56363636363636"> <img class="lazyload" data-src="https://www.independent.ie/videos/c7e34/41320744.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586614-1644228020957371.jpg" alt="" data-srcset="https://www.independent.ie/videos/c7e34/41320744.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586614-1644228020957371.jpg 220w,https://www.independent.ie/videos/c7e34/41320744.ece/AUTOCROP/w440h250/4586614-1644228020957371.jpg 440w" data-sizes="auto" /> <i class="loader1"></i> <noscript><img src="https://www.independent.ie/videos/c7e34/41320744.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586614-1644228020957371.jpg" alt=""></noscript> <span class="img1-corner"> <i class="icon2 -i:play"> <span>Play</span> </i> </span> </span> </a> </figure> <div class="c-card1-main"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/moment-child-is-saved-from-oncoming-car-by-quick-thinking-officer-41320741.html" class="c-card1-textlink -d:b -as:1" > <h4 class="title2 -t:6 -t:5<l" > <span>Moment child is saved from oncoming car by quick-thinking officer </span> </h4> </a> </div> </article> <hr class="hr1" /> <article class="c-card1 -small>m"> <figure class="c-card1-image"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/dog-found-wandering-along-eighth-highest-mountain-in-the-world-41320352.html" class="-d:b -as:1" > <span class="img1" style="--r: 0.56363636363636"> <img class="lazyload" data-src="https://www.independent.ie/videos/1dcc6/41320354.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586550-1644219763020572.jpg" alt="" data-srcset="https://www.independent.ie/videos/1dcc6/41320354.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586550-1644219763020572.jpg 220w,https://www.independent.ie/videos/1dcc6/41320354.ece/AUTOCROP/w440h250/4586550-1644219763020572.jpg 440w" data-sizes="auto" /> <i class="loader1"></i> <noscript><img src="https://www.independent.ie/videos/1dcc6/41320354.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586550-1644219763020572.jpg" alt=""></noscript> <span class="img1-corner"> <i class="icon2 -i:play"> <span>Play</span> </i> </span> </span> </a> </figure> <div class="c-card1-main"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/dog-found-wandering-along-eighth-highest-mountain-in-the-world-41320352.html" class="c-card1-textlink -d:b -as:1" > <h4 class="title2 -t:6 -t:5<l" > <span>Dog found wandering along eighth highest mountain in the world </span> </h4> </a> </div> </article> <hr class="hr1" /> <article class="c-card1 -small>m"> <figure class="c-card1-image"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/wayne-rooney-reveals-binge-drinking-battle-amid-pressures-of-playing-career-41320155.html" class="-d:b -as:1" > <span class="img1" style="--r: 0.56363636363636"> <img class="lazyload" data-src="https://www.independent.ie/videos/ed147/41320233.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586521-1644217643288472.jpg" alt="" data-srcset="https://www.independent.ie/videos/ed147/41320233.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586521-1644217643288472.jpg 220w,https://www.independent.ie/videos/ed147/41320233.ece/AUTOCROP/w440h250/4586521-1644217643288472.jpg 440w" data-sizes="auto" /> <i class="loader1"></i> <noscript><img src="https://www.independent.ie/videos/ed147/41320233.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586521-1644217643288472.jpg" alt=""></noscript> <span class="img1-corner"> <i class="icon2 -i:play"> <span>Play</span> </i> </span> </span> </a> </figure> <div class="c-card1-main"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/wayne-rooney-reveals-binge-drinking-battle-amid-pressures-of-playing-career-41320155.html" class="c-card1-textlink -d:b -as:1" > <h4 class="title2 -t:6 -t:5<l" > <span>Wayne Rooney reveals binge drinking battle amid pressures of playing career </span> </h4> </a> </div> </article> <hr class="hr1" /> <article class="c-card1 -small>m"> <figure class="c-card1-image"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/wyoming-mechanic-shares-mesmerising-clip-of-hoarders-messy-car-41320507.html" class="-d:b -as:1" > <span class="img1" style="--r: 0.56363636363636"> <img class="lazyload" data-src="https://www.independent.ie/videos/27355/41320530.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586581-1644223276110696.jpg" alt="" data-srcset="https://www.independent.ie/videos/27355/41320530.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586581-1644223276110696.jpg 220w,https://www.independent.ie/videos/27355/41320530.ece/AUTOCROP/w440h250/4586581-1644223276110696.jpg 440w" data-sizes="auto" /> <i class="loader1"></i> <noscript><img src="https://www.independent.ie/videos/27355/41320530.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4586581-1644223276110696.jpg" alt=""></noscript> <span class="img1-corner"> <i class="icon2 -i:play"> <span>Play</span> </i> </span> </span> </a> </figure> <div class="c-card1-main"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/wyoming-mechanic-shares-mesmerising-clip-of-hoarders-messy-car-41320507.html" class="c-card1-textlink -d:b -as:1" > <h4 class="title2 -t:6 -t:5<l" > <span>Wyoming mechanic shares mesmerising clip of hoarder's messy car </span> </h4> </a> </div> </article> <hr class="hr1" /> <article class="c-card1 -small>m"> <figure class="c-card1-image"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/footage-shows-dublin-cafe-being-broken-into-for-third-time-in-two-months-41313733.html" class="-d:b -as:1" > <span class="img1" style="--r: 0.56363636363636"> <img class="lazyload" data-src="https://www.independent.ie/videos/2c424/41313810.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4584873-1643989235726600.jpg" alt="" data-srcset="https://www.independent.ie/videos/2c424/41313810.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4584873-1643989235726600.jpg 220w,https://www.independent.ie/videos/2c424/41313810.ece/AUTOCROP/w440h250/4584873-1643989235726600.jpg 440w" data-sizes="auto" /> <i class="loader1"></i> <noscript><img src="https://www.independent.ie/videos/2c424/41313810.ece/AUTOCROP/w220h124/4584873-1643989235726600.jpg" alt=""></noscript> <span class="img1-corner"> <i class="icon2 -i:play"> <span>Play</span> </i> </span> </span> </a> </figure> <div class="c-card1-main"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/footage-shows-dublin-cafe-being-broken-into-for-third-time-in-two-months-41313733.html" class="c-card1-textlink -d:b -as:1" > <h4 class="title2 -t:6 -t:5<l" > <span>Footage shows Dublin cafe being broken into for third time in two months </span> </h4> </a> </div> </article> <div> <h4 class="subtitle1 -t:5 -t:4<l -more"> <a href=https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/ class="subtitle1-main">Latest The Throw In</a> </h4> <ul class="headlines2 -as:3"> <li> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/its-going-to-be-extremely-difficult-for-the-chasing-pack-mullane-tips-limerick-for-clean-sweep-ahead-of-nhl-throw-in-41308375.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Latest The Throw In|01|No Image" data-vars-label="The Throw In|41308375|Standard" > <span>‘It’s going to be extremely difficult for the chasing pack’ – Mullane tips Limerick for clean sweep ahead of NHL throw-in </span> </a> </li> <li> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/the-talk-that-scores-equals-entertainment-it-doesnt-intensity-is-entertainment-and-thats-what-you-had-in-omagh-41301047.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Latest The Throw In|02|No Image" data-vars-label="The Throw In|41301047|Standard" > <span>'The talk that scores equals entertainment, it doesn't. Intensity is entertainment and that's what you had in Omagh' </span> </a> </li> <li> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/there-was-nothing-new-or-fresh-and-thats-the-concerning-thing-if-youre-a-dublin-fan-dick-clerkin-41297886.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Latest The Throw In|03|No Image" data-vars-label="The Throw In|41297886|Standard" > <span>'There was nothing new or fresh and that's the concerning thing if you’re a Dublin fan' – Dick Clerkin </span> </a> </li> <li> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/the-throw-in-reality-bites-for-dublin-ulsters-strengths-and-john-mullanes-hurling-preview-41296009.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Latest The Throw In|04|No Image" data-vars-label="The Throw In|41296009|Standard" > <span>The Throw-In: Reality bites for Dublin, Ulster’s strengths and John Mullane’s hurling preview </span> </a> </li> <li> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/that-would-be-the-one-question-mark-youd-probably-have-on-kerry-whats-their-defensive-structure-going-to-be-like-41291521.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Latest The Throw In|05|No Image" data-vars-label="The Throw In|41291521|Standard" > <span>‘That would be the one question mark you'd probably have on Kerry. What's their defensive structure going to be like?’ </span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div> <h4 class="subtitle1 -t:5 -t:4<l"> <span class="subtitle1-main">Most Read</span> </h4> <ol class="headlines2 -as:3"> <li> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l -ff:2"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/the-throw-in-kerrys-hunger-questions-about-dublin-and-the-battle-lines-are-drawn-41283514.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Most Read|01|No Image" data-vars-label="The Throw In|41283514|Standard" > <span>The Throw-In: Kerry’s hunger, questions about Dublin and the battle-lines are drawn </span> </a> </li> <li> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l -ff:2"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/the-throw-in-kerrys-demented-hunger-mayos-relentlessness-and-cork-and-waterford-rising-40690529.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Most Read|02|No Image" data-vars-label="The Throw In|40690529|Standard" > <span>The Throw-In: Kerry's demented hunger, Mayo's relentlessness and Cork and Waterford rising </span> </a> </li> <li> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l -ff:2"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/the-throw-in-reality-bites-for-dublin-ulsters-strengths-and-john-mullanes-hurling-preview-41296009.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Most Read|03|No Image" data-vars-label="The Throw In|41296009|Standard" > <span>The Throw-In: Reality bites for Dublin, Ulster’s strengths and John Mullane’s hurling preview </span> </a> </li> <li> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l -ff:2"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/i-think-dublin-will-be-absolutely-driven-to-an-incredible-degree-this-year-to-get-back-on-top-41284921.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Most Read|04|No Image" data-vars-label="The Throw In|41284921|Standard" > <span>‘I think Dublin will be absolutely driven to an incredible degree this year to get back on top’ </span> </a> </li> <li> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l -ff:2"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/its-reminiscent-of-jonah-lomu-in-his-pomp-to-watch-kyle-hayes-take-off-with-that-power-40669020.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Most Read|05|No Image" data-vars-label="The Throw In|40669020|Standard" > <span>‘It’s reminiscent of Jonah Lomu in his pomp to watch Kyle Hayes take off with that power’ </span> </a> </li> </ol> </div> <div> <h4 class="subtitle1 -t:5 -t:4<l -more"> <a href=/latest-news/ class="subtitle1-main">Latest</a> </h4> <ul class="headlines2 -as:3"> <li> <span class="headlines2-brow"> <time class="time2 time-ago" datetime="2022-02-07T15:41:08Z"> </time> </span> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l"href="https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/marc-overmars-ashamed-after-quitting-ajax-over-inappropriate-messages-to-female-colleagues-41321872.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Latest|01|No Image" data-vars-label="Europe|41321872|Standard" > <span>Marc Overmars ‘ashamed’ after quitting Ajax over ‘inappropriate messages to female colleagues’ </span> </a> </li> <li> <span class="headlines2-brow"> <time class="time2 time-ago" datetime="2022-02-07T15:32:12Z"> </time> </span> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/manchester-united-boss-ralf-rangnick-insists-relationship-with-jesse-lingard-is-very-good-41321830.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Latest|02|No Image" data-vars-label="Premier League|41321830|Standard" > <span>Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick insists relationship with Jesse Lingard is ‘very good’ </span> </a> </li> <li> <span class="headlines2-brow"> <time class="time2 time-ago" datetime="2022-02-07T14:37:20Z"> </time> </span> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l"href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/six-nations/ireland-move-to-third-in-the-world-rankings-following-six-nations-victory-over-wales-41321656.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Latest|03|No Image" data-vars-label="Six Nations|41321656|Standard" > <span>Ireland move to third in the world rankings following Six Nations victory over Wales </span> </a> </li> <li> <span class="headlines2-brow"> <time class="time2 time-ago" datetime="2022-02-07T14:03:56Z"> </time> </span> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l"href="https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/man-who-mistakenly-assumed-he-was-crossing-a-one-way-road-before-colliding-with-car-loses-60000-claim-41321536.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Latest|04|No Image" data-vars-label="Courts|41321536|Standard" > <span>Man who mistakenly assumed he was crossing a one-way road before colliding with car loses €60,000 claim </span> </a> </li> <li> <span class="headlines2-brow"> <time class="time2 time-ago" datetime="2022-02-07T13:54:27Z"> </time> </span> <a class="title2 -t:6 -t:4<l"href="https://www.independent.ie/news/jim-mansfield-jnr-jailed-for-18-months-for-attempting-to-impede-garda-investigation-41321524.html" data-vars-category="Content Link" data-vars-action="Latest|05|No Image" data-vars-label="News|41321524|Standard" > <span>Jim Mansfield Jnr jailed for 18 months for attempting to impede garda investigation </span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="slot1" data-ad-slot> <div class="slot1-wrap"> <div style="display: inline-block; width: 100%; max-width: 300px; vertical-align: top;"> <script type="application/json" class="ad-slot"> {"displaybelow1024":"false","adFormat":"rectangle","targeting":{"pos":["article_halfpage","article_roadblock;pos=ad_rectangle-2"]},"lazyload":true} </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="slot1 -decontain -my:2" data-ad-slot> <div class="slot1-wrap"> <div style="display: inline-block; width: 100%; max-width: 970px; vertical-align: top;"> <script type="application/json" class="ad-slot"> {"displaybelow1024":"true","adFormat":"leaderboard","targeting":{"pos":["article_bottom","article_roadblock"]},"lazyload":true} </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <footer class="c-footer1" id="footer"> <div class="c-footer1-wrap -contain"> <!-- Top section --> <div class="c-footer1-header -recontain"> <p class="c-footer1-logo -as:1"> <!-- Logo --> <a class="icon1 -i:independentie" href="https://www.independent.ie/" aria-label="Independentie"><span>Independentie</span></a> </p> <!-- Search --> <form action="/search/" method="GET" class="c-footer1-search"> <p class="fieldbox4"> <label for="footer-search">Search</label> <input type="text" name="q" id="footer-search" value="" placeholder="Search entire site" data-vars-form-name="Footer" /> <button type="submit" aria-label="Search"> <i class="icon1 -i:search" aria-label="Search"><span>Search</span></i> </button> </p> </form> </div> <!-- Links section --> <nav class="c-footer1-main"> <ul class="c-footer1-primary"> <li class="-c:news"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/news/" class="c-footer1-section">News</a> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/">Irish News</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/world-news/">World News</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/regionals/">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/localnews/">Local ePapers</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/news/environment/">Environment</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/weather/">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/latest-news/">Latest News</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/">Video</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/topics/">Topics</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="-c:opinion"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/opinion/" class="c-footer1-section">Opinion</a> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/opinion/letters/">Letters</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/opinion/editorial/">Editorial</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/opinion/comment/">Comment</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/opinion/independent-journalists/">Journalists</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="-c:business"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/" class="c-footer1-section">Business</a> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/budget/">Budget</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/brexit/">Brexit</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/irish/">Irish</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/world/">World</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/technology/">Technology</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/personal-finance/">Personal Finance</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/small-business/">Small Business</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/">Farming</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/jobs/">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/commercial-property/">Commercial Property</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/business/in-the-workplace/">In The Workplace</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="-c:sport"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/" class="c-footer1-section">Sport</a> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/">Rugby</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/">GAA</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/">Soccer</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/">The Left Wing</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/the-throw-in/">The Throw In</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/womens-sport/">Women's Sport</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/golf/">Golf</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/other-sports/">Other Sports</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/dublin-gaa/">Dublin GAA</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/sport/golf/tee-to-green/">Tee to Green</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="-c:life"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/" class="c-footer1-section">Life</a> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/health-wellbeing/">Health & Wellbeing</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/home-garden/">Home & Garden</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/family/">Family</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/family/parenting/">Parenting</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/food-drink/">Food & Drink</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/motoring/">Motoring</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="-c:style"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/style/" class="c-footer1-section">Style</a> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/">Celebrity</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/style/fashion/">Fashion</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/style/beauty/">Beauty</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/style/sex-relationships/">Sex & Relationships</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/style/voices/">Voices</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/style/galleries/">Galleries</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="-c:entertainment"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/" class="c-footer1-section">Entertainment</a> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/movies/">Movies</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/television/">Television</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/">Music</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/radio/">Radio</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/books/">Books</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/theatre-arts/">Theatre & Arts</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/games/">Games</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/festivals/">Festivals</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/crosswords-puzzles/">Puzzles</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/horoscopes/">Horoscopes</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/competitions/">Competitions</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="-c:travel"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/" class="c-footer1-section">Travel</a> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/awards/">Reader Travel Awards</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/travel-news/">Travel News</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/staycations/">Staycations</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/ireland/">Ireland</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/reviews/">Reviews</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/walks/">Walks</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/europe/">Europe</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/world/">World/USA</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/travel-tv/">Travel TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/cruise/">Cruise</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/life/travel/ski/">Ski</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="-c:podcasts"> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/" class="c-footer1-section">Podcasts</a> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-indo-daily/">The Indo Daily</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-left-wing/">The Left Wing</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-big-tech-show/">The Big Tech Show</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-real-health-podcast/">Real Health Podcast</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/">The Throw In</a></li> </ul> </li> <li> <ul> <li> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/service/our-story-40128170.html" >About Us</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://www.independent.ie/videos/" >Video</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://member.independent.ie/newsletter" target="_blank">Newsletter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://www.jellow.ie/" >Jellow.ie</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://shop.independent.ie" target="_blank">IndependentShop</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://discountcode.independent.ie/" rel="sponsored nofollow">Discount Codes</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://www.learningforce.ie/" >Learning Force</a> </li> <!-- Socials --> <li> <span>Socials</span> <div class="c-socials1"> <ul> <li> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/Independent.ie" aria-label="Facebook" class="-c:section"> <i class="icon1 -i:facebook" aria-label="Facebook"><span>Facebook</span></i> </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://twitter.com/independent_ie" aria-label="Twitter" class="-c:section"> <i class="icon1 -i:twitter" aria-label="Twitter"><span>Twitter</span></i> </a> </li> <li> <a href="mailto:customerhelp@independent.ie?body=Independent.ie&subject=Independent.ie" aria-label="Email" class="-c:section"> <i class="icon1 -i:email" aria-label="Email"><span>Email</span></i> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- Affiliated links and policies section --> <div class="c-footer1-bottom -recontain"> <ul class="c-footer1-secondary -as:1"> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/service/sitemap/">Sitemap</a></li> <li><a href="/html-sitemap-article-index/">Archive</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/service/contact-us-40236004.html">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.mediahuis.ie/terms-and-conditions/">Terms & Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.mediahuis.ie/privacystatement/">Privacy Statement</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.mediahuis.ie/cookiepolicy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.independent.ie/service/group-websites/">Group Websites</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.mediahuis.ie/advertising-solutions/">Advertise with Us</a></li> </ul> <p class="c-footer1-copys"> <a href="https://www.mediahuis.ie/" class="owner1"> A <i class="icon1 -i:mediahuis"aria-label="Mediahuis" aria-label="Mediahuis"><i><span>Mediahuis</span></i></i> Website © Independent.ie </a> </p> </div> </div> </footer> </div> <script> document.documentElement.style.setProperty('--vw', document.documentElement.clientWidth * 0.01 + 'px'); document.documentElement.style.setProperty('--vh', window.innerHeight * 0.01 + 'px'); </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/theme/_base/scripts/runtime.d5076b0cb159e80d92a7.js" async></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/theme/_base/scripts/vendors.30649440317ec1312f89.js" async></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="/theme/_base/scripts/app.4b4edd6d019abc08c8c6.js" async></script> <div class="s-independent"> <a onclick="event.preventDefault(); Didomi.preferences.show();" href="#" style="cursor: pointer; position: fixed; background: var(--c_brand); padding: 5px 15px; color: #ffffff; display: flex; align-items: center; max-height: 30px; z-index: 10999999; bottom: 0px; right: 0px; border-top-left-radius: 3px; border-top-right-radius: 3px;"> <span class="icon1 -i:cog"></span> <span style="margin-left: 5px;">Privacy</span> </a> </div> </body> </html>