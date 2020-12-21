The Throw-In: Dublin's historic six-in-a-row and where do Mayo and the rest of the counties go from here?

There was to be no unbridled Christmas celebrations for Mayo – or Waterford – fans this year with the favourites in both codes winning out comfortably at the end of the 2020 All Ireland series but the fall-out from Dublin’s historic six-in-a-row continues to be debated.

Ciarán Whelan and David Brady joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney on the last Throw-In of the year as they discussed where it went wrong for James Horan’s men and why Dublin’s strength in depth saw them winning out once again.

"In every sense of the word they really put it up to Dublin and competed," said David Brady. "Yes you're disappointed when you lose an All Ireland final but I saw a lot of positives and a lot of things to work on from a Mayo perspective."

For Whelan, it was Dublin’s clutch players that proved the difference.

"I think Dessie Farrell probably played it smart and knew that he had to finish strong coming into that last 15-20 minutes. You've real clutch players that can come in and make a difference and they have the experience that they're going to make a difference and Dublin have that depth where Mayo are probably trying to get their best fifteen on the field at the start and trying to kind of hang in there."

Elsewhere, Will and Michael also discussed Sunday’s Ladies Football final with Dublin marking their own four-in-a-row with a five-point victory over Cork. Remarkably, you have to go back to 2004 and Galway when neither Dublin nor Cork have won the title, with Dublin Ladies enduring their own heartache of losing finals along the way.

At the end of one of the toughest of years, the panel agreed, it was a testament to the GAA, the players and the counties that the championships were started and finished, bringing some much-needed excitement, entertainment and hope during this winter period. We can but hope for even better things to come in 2021.

