The Throw-In: Dick Clerkin and John Mullane's championship preview as football and hurling campaigns kick off

With the National League barely out of the way, we’re already looking forward to the start of the 2021 All-Ireland football and hurling championships this weekend and in a special preview show, John Mullane and Dick Clerkin join Will Slattery, Michael Verney, Colm Keys and Frank Roche with their predictions for the summer.

Our experts are predicting a two-horse race in both football and hurling and despite a lot of people tipping Kerry, Dick Clerkin believes Dublin will still have too much for the Kingdom in the home stretch and will make it seven-in-a-row.

But it’s beyond the big two where he thinks most of the interest will lie.

“There's an awful lot to look forward to for a lot of counties in terms of the competitiveness that's there,” he says.

“And like there was last year with the Cavan and the Tipperary stories there will be similar stories this year. I'm really looking forward to a lot of those sub-battles and plots throughout the provinces.”

In the hurling, John Mullane and the rest of panel are all going for a Limerick win with Galway pushing them all the way. But history beckons for John Kiely’s men, says Mullane.

“In Limerick the back-to-back has never been done before and I think Kiely and Kinnerk realise they've a special group of players. They're a very well grounded bunch of players and there's a realisation there that they want to win as much as they can when they can, when the going is good and the going is good now at the present moment in time and I think they're going to achieve back-to-back titles.”

