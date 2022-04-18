The Throw-In: Cork’s definition of insanity, Waterford’s strength in-depth and Tyrone’s title defence

The 2022 Hurling Championship has begun right where it left off, with Cork once again on the wrong end of a Limerick beating and on this week’s Throw-In, former Kilkenny All-Star, Eddie Brennan, joins Will Slattery, Michael Verney and Vincent Hogan to discuss all the main talking points from the weekend action.

While the soul-searching for Cork goes on, they have to pick themselves up for their next match against Clare and Limerick face Waterford in an early meeting between the country’s top two teams.

The Déise got their season off to a good start with a win over Tipperary, showing their own strength in depth, but can Waterford narrow the gap to Limerick and ask them some difficult questions?

In other matches, Wexford rallied against a wasteful Galway to earn a draw, while Dublin edged out Laois and Kilkenny blew Westmeath away by sixteen points.

Meanwhile in the football it was a low-key start to the Championship with Tyrone overcoming Fermanagh as the reigning All-Ireland champions move on to face Derry while in Connacht, Sligo just about survived a scare from New York in America and Leitrim won out against London.

