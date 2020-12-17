The Throw-In: Can Mayo make it a memorable 2020 or will Dublin’s stranglehold on the game continue?

Dublin and Mayo will go head to head once again in the 2020 All-Ireland football final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The GAA Championship is set to say goodbye to 2020 this Saturday with the clash between Mayo and Dublin in the All-Ireland football final - their third final meeting in the last five years.

The possibility of a team winning six-in-a-row scarcely seemed credible a few years ago but now Dublin’s dominance of the game has people wondering how far they can go and whether their incredible level of success is doing more harm than good.

If one team can break their dominance, however, it’s Mayo, and on this Throw-In preview special, Conor McKeon joins Will Slattery and Michael Verney to discuss where the game will be won and lost come Sunday.

Of the three final defeats Mayo have suffered to Dublin in the last decade, each has been only by a point so James Horan men won’t be over-awed or cowed by the opponents they’re facing.

The problem, however, is Dublin and with their match-winning experience, strength in-depth and calm mindset, it’s hard to see how Mayo can do enough to overcome Dessie Farrell’s team.

The Throw-In team are all predicting a Dublin win on Saturday but don’t forget to listen in to Monday’s post-mortem as David Brady and Ciarán Whelan join the lads to either celebrate or commiserate after what promises to be another close encounter.

For more from the Throw-In, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

The Throw-In’s All Ireland Championship series is in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

Online Editors