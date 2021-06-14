The Throw-In: As the league draws to a close, who has the 'big Mo' heading into the summer?

Momentum is everything in sport and with such a short turnaround between the Allianz Leagues and the Championship, it’s more important than ever this summer in the GAA and on this week’s Throw-In podcast, David Brady and Brendan Cummins join Will Slattery, Michael Verney and Sean McGoldrick as they look back on the weekend's football and hurling action.

With Kerry’s big win over Tyrone generating much attention, is the race for Sam effectively a two-horse race? But if David Clifford was to be injured are Kerry a team of genuine title contenders? And then there’s the ‘big Mo’ and what that means to every county preparing for the provincial Championships.

"You go between the ying and the yang," says David Brady. "Of what should have been a defeat for Monaghan yesterday to come off the back of a massive victory in the last couple of minutes against Galway and they're going, 'you know what guys, all is good now'. If you have that kind of confidence it's good because you do need, without a doubt you need a positive end to your league campaign for a Championship that's not just around the corner, it's right in front of them."

Brendan Cummins’s appetite is similarly whetted for what the summer will bring, not least by the fact that after all the furore over referees and the advantage rule in earlier rounds, common sense has prevailed and we’re seeing some great games, with more to come.

"Our game is just getting better and better because of it," says Cummins. "And I pray to God that they keep doing that for the Championship now in a couple of weeks’ time because we're in for some summer."

