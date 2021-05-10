The Throw-In: Antrim's shock win, hurling's 'advantage rule' and are Cork contenders?

The opening weekend of the Allianz Hurling League threw up a welcome shock with Antrim’s two-point win over Clare and joining Will Slattery and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In was Brendan Cummins and Colm Keys to look back on all the hurling action.

"I think the narrative out of the game," says Cummins, "Was 'oh my God, Clare were bet by Antrim, they must have given Antrim a loan of the hurleys to play 'em'. Certainly that's not what I see of Antrim but for Clare it is certainly a bit of a setback but I wasn't overly-surprised now to be honest with you that Clare got beaten up there."

Next up for Brian Lohan’s Clare is a grudge match against Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford, who were 19-point winners over Laois, but he was an unhappy manager, not least with the new advantage rule brought into the game.

"There are some things that need to be changed about hurling," says Michael Verney. "And stopping the cynical element was definitely one. This advantage rule I'm not so sure. I just think we're changing the game too much and I don't think there's a need for it. I just don't like it."

Elsewhere, the panel discussed Cork’s impressive win over Waterford and whether they can be contenders in the League and Championship come the summer, while Tipp’s draw over Limerick was courtesy of a Jason Forde masterclass of 14 points, including 11 from frees.

Next up is the visit of Cork and a real test of the Rebel county’s credentials.

