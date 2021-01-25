The Throw-In: All Stars at 50 - debate, resignations and controversies

Will Slattery and Michael Verney are joined by Martin Breheny for a special episode of the Throw-In to reflect on 50 years of All-Star teams.
Starting on Tuesday, Martin has a series running this week in the Irish Independent and on Independent.ie reflecting on the scheme, looking at the biggest winners as well as the best players that were never selected.
Martin explains to the lads what the selection meetings are like with the All-Stars voters, and also tells them why he resigned from the committee in 1985 and didn't return for 15 years!
The representation of smaller counties, the Brian Whelahan debacle in 1994 and the foundation of the scheme are all discussed too.
The flood of 'catastrophic' injuries suffered by footballers, hurlers and camogie players when Gaelic games returned to play last year should be managed better this time around, according to former Team Ireland Olympic physio Marty Loughran.
Retrace your steps to New Year's Day, 2020. As Sligo GAA looked forward to a new season - with hopeful plans jumbled up with some inevitable fear and trepidation - safe to say you would not have heard any of the following predictions . . .
A cynic might quip that 2020 was such an unbearably long year that some of the Galway and Dublin U-20 footballers lining out in Croke Park on December 19 needed zimmer frames to help them onto the pitch, and a PR consultant to pen their retirement statements as they left it.