The Throw-In: All Stars at 50 - debate, resignations and controversies

The All-Star football team of 2019 pose with their awards. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Will Slattery and Michael Verney are joined by Martin Breheny for a special episode of the Throw-In to reflect on 50 years of All-Star teams.

Starting on Tuesday, Martin has a series running this week in the Irish Independent and on Independent.ie reflecting on the scheme, looking at the biggest winners as well as the best players that were never selected.

Martin explains to the lads what the selection meetings are like with the All-Stars voters, and also tells them why he resigned from the committee in 1985 and didn't return for 15 years!

The representation of smaller counties, the Brian Whelahan debacle in 1994 and the foundation of the scheme are all discussed too.

Online Editors