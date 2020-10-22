The Throw-In: All-Ireland hurling championship preview - who is tipping Tipp?

Inter-county hurlers finally get back out onto the field of battle this weekend as the delayed and truncated All Ireland Championship for 2020 finally gets under way.

It’s a return to an older structure with knockout provincial championships and qualifiers replacing the round-robin, with Will Slattery and Michael Verney giving the rundown on the likely winners and losers.

Unusually for All-Ireland champions, Tipperary are not the favourites and are instead behind Limerick in the betting, but Michael Verney believes that with Mike Casey now ruled out of action for Limerick, the pendulum has swung back in Tipperary’s favour.

"In the Irish Independent magazine last Saturday nobody tipped Tipp to win the All Ireland which is unbelievable in itself, including myself, now my opinion might have changed a small bit when I saw Mike Casey is out and they have basically two of their full-back line, Mike Casey and Richie English, both out, whereas Tipperary I think have a clean bill of health coming into this year's Championship."

It could be Tipperary’s title in the craziest of years, says Verney.

