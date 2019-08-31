Sport The Throw In

Saturday 31 August 2019

The Throw In All Ireland Football Final Podcast with Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé and Alan Brogan

Martin Breheny, Tomás Ó Sé, Alan Brogan, Joe Brolly and Michael Verney pictured at The Throw In Podcast live at Croke Park Pic: Damien Eagers/INM
On the eve of the 2019 All Ireland Football Final, the Throw-In previewed the potential history-making clash between Dublin and Kerry live from Croke Park.

Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé, Alan Brogan and Martin Breheny joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney to give their verdicts on Dublin's 5-in-a-row chances and how Kerry can hope to live with the Dublin machine.

Plus, the panel answered questions from the audience on the greatest players never to have won an All-Ireland, how this Dublin team compares to Mick O'Dwyer's Kerry greats, and even how Joe Brolly introduced Tomás Ó Sé to TV punditry!

For more from the Throw-In, visit the show page at:

www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

The Throw-In is in association with Bord Gáis Energy.

