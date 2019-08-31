On the eve of the 2019 All Ireland Football Final, the Throw-In previewed the potential history-making clash between Dublin and Kerry live from Croke Park.

The Throw In All Ireland Football Final Podcast with Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé and Alan Brogan

Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé, Alan Brogan and Martin Breheny joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney to give their verdicts on Dublin's 5-in-a-row chances and how Kerry can hope to live with the Dublin machine.

Plus, the panel answered questions from the audience on the greatest players never to have won an All-Ireland, how this Dublin team compares to Mick O'Dwyer's Kerry greats, and even how Joe Brolly introduced Tomás Ó Sé to TV punditry!

