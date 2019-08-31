The Throw In All Ireland Football Final Podcast with Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé and Alan Brogan
On the eve of the 2019 All Ireland Football Final, the Throw-In previewed the potential history-making clash between Dublin and Kerry live from Croke Park.
Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó Sé, Alan Brogan and Martin Breheny joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney to give their verdicts on Dublin's 5-in-a-row chances and how Kerry can hope to live with the Dublin machine.
Plus, the panel answered questions from the audience on the greatest players never to have won an All-Ireland, how this Dublin team compares to Mick O'Dwyer's Kerry greats, and even how Joe Brolly introduced Tomás Ó Sé to TV punditry!
For more from the Throw-In, visit the show page at:
www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/
The Throw-In is in association with Bord Gáis Energy.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'Losing your wife changes you hugely. In the prime of her life. It is hard to fathom' - Dublin legend Charlie Redmond
- 'It goes against what Jim preaches about commitment and that sort of stuff' - Alan Brogan on Connolly return
- Jim Gavin names unchanged team for All-Ireland final as Dublin chase history
- Donnchadh Boyle: 'Mannion v Clifford: Football superstars set for shoot-out'