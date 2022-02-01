'The talk that scores equals entertainment, it doesn't. Intensity is entertainment and that's what you had in Omagh'

Conor Boyle of Monaghan reacts after missing a last second chance to win the Allianz Football League Division 1 match with Tyrone. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

With Armagh’s big win over Dublin on Saturday showcasing their position as one of the standard bearers of a new style of Ulster football, there was what some might consider more traditional fare on display in Omagh as All-Ireland champions Tyrone got their league campaign underway against local rivals Monaghan.

Far from the free-scoring display at Croke Park that saw Armagh nine points clear at half-time, the tenth point at Healy Park only came right on the cusp of half-time to put Tyrone two points ahead at the break.

To be fair to both sides, the game was played in awful conditions with the squally wind and rain far from ideal. And as Farney legend Dick Clerkin told Independent.ie’s The Throw-In podcast, the low-scoring nature of what finished a 0-9 each draw shouldn’t detract from the qualities on view.

“Well, it was a great watch,” Clerkin said.

“It goes to show this whole talk over the last couple of years to change the rules to get more scores and scores equals entertainment ... it doesn't. intensity is what is entertainment and that's what you had in Omagh.”

“It was 0-5 to 0-4 going into the end of the first half and nobody was saying this was a dull game. It was really tight.

“Both teams were trying as much as they could to keep players up the field and to play expansive football but it was just really great honest defending. Plenty of one on one battles like Conor Boyle's battle with Cathal McShane. That was worth the entry fee alone.

“It was probably McShane's first start since he had his bad injury. Remember last year he was coming off the bench so I'd say he was gunning for a big performance in front of the home crowd.

“But Boyle held him really well, I don’t think he scored from play. You could see Tyrone still have that game plan of trying to get that early ball into him.”

For Clerkin’s native county, it was another opportunity missed to claim Tyrone’s scalp after only the bare minimum separated them in last year’s Ulster final.

In fact, as Donnchadh Boyle highlighted in his Something from the weekend column yesterday, there’s been only the width of a cigarette paper between the sides in recent years with only a point between them over their last three meetings and only five over their last nine.

However, those margins remain in Tyrone’s favour with the clutch moments such as the 2018 All-Ireland semi and last year’s provincial decider going the way of the Red Hand men.

Considering that Tyrone pushed on from that Ulster title to lift a first Sam Maguire since 2008, Sunday proved another indication that Monaghan aren’t far behind but the killer instinct to change their propensity for draws (eight from their last 14 games) to wins is something Clerkin believes will need to change to become true Summer contenders.

“Monaghan will feel they left it behind. They had a few goal chances in the first half,” the two-time Ulster champion added.

“With a bit of composure they could have walked a few goals in. Jack (McCarron) was off with his shooting. He'll probably be disappointed he didn't have three or four scores on the board.

“But a draw was probably a fair result as well. Tyrone will feel aggrieved that last score wasn't given.

“I felt in real time that it was a wide and wondered why the way it was called over. Joe McQuillan probably did Monaghan a turn, it's the first time we've got something from a Cavan man!

“But it was really intense. As the game went on the conditions deteriorated terribly.

“I'd say the players were exhausted because it was a serious effort in terms of the tackling, the intensity and the work rate. It was a really enjoyable start.”

