'The sliotar could be playing a small bit too light' - Our experts give their theories on hurling's high scores

Limerick's Aaron Gillane scores a point from a free – one of 116 scores in two championship games last weekend. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

It’s an accepted part of history that once upon a time winter and summer hurling were two distinct games.

In the 18th century, a variant of ground hurling called ‘camán’ where, as in shinty today, handling of the ball wasn’t permitted was played in the north at this time of year. In the south of the country, a version known as ‘iomán’ or ‘báire’ was played in the summer months.



With both on the verge of dying out the following century, the formation of the GAA provided a lifeline with Michael Cusack codifying a set of the rules based more on the game of ‘iomán’ he remembered from his Clare childhood.

The fact that the Glens of Antrim was the only area in the ‘camán’ strongholds to really embrace the new rules was reflected in that county’s position as the dominant hurling force in Ulster and the traditional preference for football in the northern province.

But even with a uniform approach to the game, there’s always been a difference between summer and winter hurling. Poorer weather and wetter pitches would result in a heavier sliotar which traditionally made scoring more difficult, not to mention the effect of the pitch on energy levels.

So when this year’s Championship began with an absolute score-fest, first with Dublin’s 33 scores against Laois last Saturday in Croke Park followed up by Limerick’s 36 in Semple on Sunday, eyebrows were raised.

And while the lack of crowds being put forward as a reason for the high-scoring in some quarters, it was the new yellow sliotar in use that generated most of the debate.

For ex-Waterford man John Mullane, the weight of the sliotar now being used remains a concern. “I think the sliotar could be playing a small bit too light,” he said.

“I know that before the ball was thrown in for this Championship, the players were complaining about how heavy the ball was going to be. But I actually think that they might be after making the ball too light.

“Some of the scores over the weekend from long distance, from 70/80 yards, even 85 yards out were coming all too easy.”

Mullane was speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gais. And there was broad agreement from the rest of the panel.

“Someof the scores back up that argument. Limerick 36 points, Dublin 2-31 and the number of scores that were coming from distance,” the Sunday World’s Roy Curtis added.

“I was thinking perhaps the game lacked Championship intensity with the lack of crowds. But I think the sliotar could definitely be perceived as a factor in that because In winter conditions the ball shouldn't be traveling as far.

“We know when you're playing golf, the ball's going 20 yards shorter than it would during high summer. And yet the sliotar from distance is clearing the posts comfortably so there might well be something in that argument.”

And another former inter-county man, Offaly’s Michael Verney was also anticipating more high scoring ahead of this weekend’s provincial semi-finals, while also questioning the value in the controversial colour change.

“I would agree to be honest with you. At this time of year, no more than in January February, you're not expecting it to travel as far as it did last weekend. There were lads coughing on the ball and it was going over the bar from 80 yards with little or no breeze behind it,” the Irish Independent’s GAA correspondent explained.

“As well as that. I'm not totally convinced about the visibility of it. For an evening game, I think it definitely helps with visibility. For a game during the day I don't think it helps. If anything it affects the visibility of the ball but that's just my own opinion on it.

“On the scoring, the ball is definitely lighter than it was. The players' physiques and strength and conditioning (have changed) over the last 10 or 15 years. They're just stronger, they're wristier, they're able to hit the ball 80 or 90 yards.

“There's a lot of different things coming in to make high scoring games. Mayo hit 2-32 in the Nicky Rackard over the weekend, Antrim hit 4-25 in the Joe McDonagh.

“You can't just attribute that to it being like exhibition games or challenge games. The lighter ball definitely does correlate to higher scores. There's definitely something in that.

“I've been pushing that the ball needs to be made a small bit heavier. To strike a score from your own 65 should be a real challenge. Enda Rowland from Laois did it from his own 45 the other night. He opened his shoulders, but there's definitely something there.

“At this time of the year, there's no way that the ball should be flying through the air like it is.”

