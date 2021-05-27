Kerry players Paul Geaney, Dara Moynihan, David Clifford and Paudie Clifford react after referee Sean Hurson pulled back the play and awarded a free kick for a foul on Dara Moynihan of Kerry after Moynihan had scored a goal during the Allianz League match between Dublin and Kerry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Monaghan legend Dick Clerkin has called on the GAA refereeing fraternity to challenge the association in relation to rule changes as issues continue around the implementation of the new advantage rule across both codes.

While the Wexford and Clare close contacts row has moved the debate away from the headlines in the small ball game, Dara Moynihan’s disallowed goal for Kerry in Sunday’s draw against Dublin pushed the debate front and centre in football circles.

And speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Allianz, Clerkin argued that officials need to find their voice rather than accepting what is foisted on them by Headquarters.

“The referees aren't helping themselves,” he said.

“Maybe they should take a step back and have a conversation themselves because they keep coming out saying, 'We can implement these rules. Don't worry about us, lads. Here's another rule, we can take it on.’

“Maybe in isolation, they can manage every rule. But the problem is now there's so many different things that a referee has to adjudicate on in real time.”

Read More

There is an argument that even within the scope of the new rules, the referee could have let play go after Monyihan was pulled back. Had he waited a second or two once the Kerryman had wriggled free then that goal could have made all the difference in what turned into a drawn game.

There’s also no denying that the old rule where the ref was allowed to give five seconds did have issues in that any further foul with that timeframe took precedence. So for example, if a player was pulled back but then took more steps than allowed, the rules stated that the over-carrying should be penalised rather than the original foul.

However, surely a tweak to sort out that issue would have been an easier solution than the current situation where the difficulty seems to be in making the split second call as to whether a goalscoring opportunity will come.

And while Clerkin has a degree of sympathy for the position referees have been put into, he believes that better communication from the referee’s committee is needed as the confusion continues.

“There's only so much that can get computed and go through. Even with the best will in the world, mistakes will be made when you're being asked to adjudicate on so many new things at once,” the two-time Ulster champion continued.

“That should never be in doubt for a referee, that (Moynihan) call there. It was the most obvious case of an advantage rule. It used to be hand up. One, two... referees used to count it out on the pitch.

“In two seconds that ball was in the net but there was no goal. So I really don't know.

“I'd really like somebody from the referees committee to come out and explain what's happening. And if it was just an honest mistake, fair enough, we'll move on.

“But if there's a change in how they're adjudicated on these things, players need to know. Because stuff like that really frustrates viewers and players.

“And I think for everyone's benefit, there needs to be some more clarity on it.”