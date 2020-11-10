'The one word I'd use is solid. Absolutely solid' - David Brady encouraged by Mayo's start

While the immediate epicentre of Kerry’s shock Championship exit was obviously Munster with Cork and Tipp now eyeing a provincial title neither would realistically have expected, the shockwave has spread countrywide, and to Connacht in particular.

The anticipated Dublin-Kerry final will not now take place in the run-up to Christmas. But another knock-on effect is how the exit of the Kingdom has opened up that side of the draw.

Despite the introduction of the backdoor system in 2001, the traditional rotation of the provinces for semi-final match-ups had always remained in place. That is, if all four provincial winners came through their quarter-finals, the semi-final was predetermined.

The introduction of the Super 8s two years ago changed this but with the reversion of the format to provincial champions going straight into the semi-finals this year, the old three-year rotation that would have seen the Munster champions play the Connacht equivalents is back in play.

All of which means that, should Mayo get past the not insignificant obstacle of Galway, then it’s Cork or Tipp that stand in their way of an All-Ireland final shot. And will all due respect to those two counties, that’s a markedly different proposition than a clash with Kerry.

And ex-Mayo man David Brady told The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast in association with Bord Gáis, he believes that what he’s seen of Mayo so far in Connacht offers a large degree of encouragement for any such meeting.

"The one word I'd use is solid. Absolutely solid. Solid in their performance, solid in their strategy. And probably more importantly even, it's solid in defence," he said.

"I think the realisation that Lee Keegan is needed to shore up that last line of defence in the full-back line with Oisín Mullen as a newcomer, as a young cub, has been the bedrock of it. He is absolutely fantastic.

"Again, the likes of Aidan O’Shea, the likes of Cillian O'Connor and the likes of Patrick Durcan are absolutely outstanding. Cillian is sublime and the runs Patrick Durcan made were constant.

"And if you look at Aidan as a full-forward target man. You have to as a full-forward come out and link yourself in the play and we've seen Aidan get more scores already this year nearly than he's got in the last two Championships."

There’s been a five-year gap since Mayo won a Connacht Championship and the back-door have been good to them in the interim. After reaching finals in 2016 and 2017, another semi-final was reached via that route last year.

Slow starts followed by a build of momentum in the qualifiers had actually become a bit of a calling card for the Green and Red but Covid-19 has meant that wasn’t an option this year.

With no second chances, there’s a sharpness and intensity about Mayo’s play this year, with 3-31 scored across their two games so far, that’s impressed Brady. And the combination of experience with youth seems to have brought something new.

"I have never ever seen a Mayo forward line work as hard. Now there's working hard and there's having a formula to work hard," he explained.

"So what you have is Cillian O'Connor, Aidan O'Shea and Tommy Conroy come back, and it is something new for Mayo this year, their first line of defence is their own full-forward line back in their half-back line.

"But from that, they have formulated a counter-attack that has the likes of young Conroy on the wings. It allows Durcan to go forward.

"It allows your half-backs, Conor Loftus is an attacking midfielder, to go forward on the break because when they're breaking teams down they're creating an awful headache for them. Because you have guys with momentum and speed that are galloping up the pitch when the ball is broken down.

"And a lot of it is done on the basis of Cillian, Aidan O'Shea and Tommy Conroy getting back into deep positions, staying there when the ball is broken down and letting the cavalry and the fast guys take the momentum up the pitch."

